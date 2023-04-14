CNG price has been slashed across the country in a relief to CNG vehicle owners
CNG rates across the country have been slashed by up to 10 per cent
Lower rates may actually encourage a lot of buyers to go for CNG vehicles now
These are the five most affordable CNG cars one can buy in India currently
Priced from ₹5.13 lakh, Maruti Alto is the most affordable option with a mileage of over 30 kms per kg
Priced just under ₹6 lakh, Maruti S-Presso is is the next most affordable choice with over 32 kms per kg mileage
Maruti Alto K10 is also offered with CNG. Priced at ₹5.96 lakh, it offers nearly 34 km/kg mileage
With fuel economy of 34.05 kms/kg, the WagonR is another affordable option priced at ₹6.43 lakh
Tata Tiago iCNG is the fifth most affordable option priced at ₹6.44 lakh