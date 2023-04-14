Best time to buy CNG vehicles? Here's 5 most affordable options

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 14, 2023

CNG price has been slashed across the country in a relief to CNG vehicle owners

CNG rates across the country have been slashed by up to 10 per cent

Lower rates may actually encourage a lot of buyers to go for CNG vehicles now

These are the five most affordable CNG cars one can buy in India currently

 Check product page

Priced from 5.13 lakh, Maruti Alto is the most affordable option with a mileage of over 30 kms per kg

Priced just under 6 lakh, Maruti S-Presso is is the next most affordable choice with over 32 kms per kg mileage

Maruti Alto K10 is also offered with CNG. Priced at 5.96 lakh, it offers nearly 34 km/kg mileage

With fuel economy of 34.05 kms/kg, the WagonR is another affordable option priced at 6.43 lakh

Tata Tiago iCNG is the fifth most affordable option priced at 6.44 lakh
Looking to buy an SUV? These five are currently the best-selling models in India
Click Here