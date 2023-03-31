Best three-row car options in India today

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 31, 2023

Renault Triber - Triber starts at under 7 lakh and comes with a 1.0-litre petrol motor. There is an automatic gearbox too

Mahindra Bolero Neo - Bolero is a hot-seller and Neo starts at under 10 lakh. The last row has jump seats. It has a 1.5-litre diesel engine under its hood

Maruti Ertiga - Ertiga is a time-tested three-row MPV that is also available with CNG kit. It gets a 1.5-litre petrol motor. Pricing starts at under 10 lakh. For more style, there is always the XL6 too

Hyundai Alcazar - Alcazar is a premium three-row SUV that is feature-packed. It comes with petrol as well as diesel engine choices. It is priced at around 17 lakh

Kia Carens - Carens is one of the newer models from the Koreans, promising acres of space. It is feature loaded and comes with both petrol and diesel engine options. Pricing starts at around 11 lakh

Tata Safari - Safari is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine and has a robust build structure. Pricing starts at around 15.50 lakh

Toyota Innova Hycross - Hycross was launched earlier in 2023 and promises acres of space and catchy body styling. There is a strong hybrid model too. Pricing starts at around 18.50 lakh

MG Gloster - Gloster has an imposing road presence, tons of features and ADAS too. There is some serious 4x4 capability with pricing at around 33 lakh onwards

Jeep Meridian - Meridian too offers some superb 4x4 capability while offering a premium cabin. It starts at around 28 lakh

Toyota Fortuner - Fortuner is the undisputed leader among SUVs and is much-admired for its captivating road presence and ease of drive capability. Prices start at 33 lakh
