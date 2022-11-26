Bentley's take on sustainable luxury looks out of the world

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 26, 2022

Bentley has collaborated with students from Royal College of Art to create a vision for sustainable luxury for automotive industry

Bentley wanted students to create designs that were cross-generational and sustainable

Among the designs, eight were selected that represented radical form of sustainable luxury mobility

The designs took into account handmade factor along with functionality and digital connection in the vehicle

With development of autonomous driving technology, vehicles with this feature need to be balanced and sustainable  

Hence, the brand is stressing on these parameters for self-driving cars

Bentley is focusing on the mantra of buy less, choose well and make it last

These design concepts will be exhibited in Europe early next year

The design objective also took into account Bentley's Beyond 100 strategy
Know more about Bentley's sustainability plan
Click Here