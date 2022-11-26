Bentley's take on sustainable luxury looks out of the world

Bentley has collaborated with students from Royal College of Art to create a vision for sustainable luxury for automotive industry
Bentley wanted students to create designs that were cross-generational and sustainable
Among the designs, eight were selected that represented radical form of sustainable luxury mobility
The designs took into account handmade factor along with functionality and digital connection in the vehicle
With development of autonomous driving technology, vehicles with this feature need to be balanced and sustainable
Hence, the brand is stressing on these parameters for self-driving cars
Bentley is focusing on the mantra of buy less, choose well and make it last
These design concepts will be exhibited in Europe early next year
The design objective also took into account Bentley's Beyond 100 strategy