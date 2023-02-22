Bentley to retire this iconic engine in a dramatic send-off

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 22, 2023

Bentley will retire its iconic 12-cylinder W12 engine after two decades

Bentley will retire this 12-cylinder engine as it aims for electrification of its entire fleet

The iconic 6.0-litre, twin-turbocharged W12 engines have been in production since 2003

The engines are hand-built at Bentley's facility at Crewe in United Kingdom

The last of Bentley’s W12 engines will be produced till April next year

Bentley has so far produced more than 100,000 units of W12 engines

The last of the W12, which will also be the most powerful version, will be used in Bentley Batur models

Bentley will manufacture only 18 units of this special edition car

The last of the W12 engines will generate 750 PS of power and 1,000 Nm of torque
Also check what this iconic carmaker is planning for its first EVs
Click Here