Bentley to retire this iconic engine in a dramatic send-off

Bentley will retire its iconic 12-cylinder W12 engine after two decades
Bentley will retire this 12-cylinder engine as it aims for electrification of its entire fleet
The iconic 6.0-litre, twin-turbocharged W12 engines have been in production since 2003
The engines are hand-built at Bentley's facility at Crewe in United Kingdom
The last of Bentley’s W12 engines will be produced till April next year
Bentley has so far produced more than 100,000 units of W12 engines
The last of the W12, which will also be the most powerful version, will be used in Bentley Batur models
Bentley will manufacture only 18 units of this special edition car
The last of the W12 engines will generate 750 PS of power and 1,000 Nm of torque