Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway is spread over 118-kilometre stretch

The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project has been inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi
It has been developed at a total cost of around ₹8,480 crore
It will decrease the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru...
...from around three hours to about 75 minutes now
It is being developed by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI)
The 10-lane expressway starts from the NICE entrance in Bengaluru
It ends at the ring road junction in Mysuru
It has been designed to achieve a speed of 110 to 120 kilometres per hour
The speed limit is expected to be between 100 kmph and 120 kmph