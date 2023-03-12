Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway is spread over 118-kilometre stretch

Published Mar 12, 2023

The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project has been inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi 

 It has been developed at a total cost of around 8,480 crore

 It will decrease the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru...

...from around three hours to about 75 minutes now

It is being developed by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI)

The 10-lane expressway starts from the NICE entrance in Bengaluru

It ends at the ring road junction in Mysuru

It has been designed to achieve a speed of 110 to 120 kilometres per hour 

 The speed limit is expected to be between 100 kmph and 120 kmph
Vehicles using the expressway are expected to be charged 135 as toll fees. Click to know more
