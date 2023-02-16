Bengaluru 2nd most congested city in the world, Mumbai better than Delhi: Report

Bengaluru was found to be the world's second most congested city in 2022, as per a report by location technology specialist TomTom
London fared the worst in the list while Dublin, Japan's Sapporo and Milan were the others that fared bad
In Bengaluru, on an average, it took 29 minutes to cover 10 kms. It was 36 minutes in London
Pune did not fare too well either and was found to be the sixth worst
Despite its wide roads, Delhi was placed 34th most congested. 10 kms on average took 22 minutes
Mumbai managed to fare better with 10 kms in 21 minutes. The city was placed 47th
The average rush-hour speed in Delhi & Mumbai was 24 kmph. It was 18 kmph in Bengaluru