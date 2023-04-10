Bang for the buck: Top-5 most affordable electric cars in India

Electric cars in the Indian market are making presence felt with options
Here are five most-affordable electric car options in the Indian market....
Tiago EV: The EV starts at under ₹9 lakh and goes up to ₹12 lakh. It has a claimed range of 315 kms
eC3: This small car from Citroen starts at ₹11.50 lakh and has a claimed range of 320 kms per charge
Tigor EV: The electric sedan is priced from ₹12.49 lakh and claims to last 315 kms before needing a charge
Nexon EV: This blockbuster Tata electric SUV starts at ₹14.49 lakh and has a minimum claimed range of 312 kms
XUV400: Mahindra's electric SUV is priced from ₹16 lakh. It has a claimed range of 456 kms
Notable mention - MG Comet EV is all set for its India debut and may be priced from around ₹10 lakh