Bang for the buck: Top-5 most affordable electric cars in India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 10, 2023

Electric cars in the Indian market are making presence felt with options 

Here are five most-affordable electric car options in the Indian market....

Tiago EV: The EV starts at under 9 lakh and goes up to 12 lakh. It has a claimed range of 315 kms

eC3: This small car from Citroen starts at 11.50 lakh and has a claimed range of 320 kms per charge

Tigor EV: The electric sedan is priced from 12.49 lakh and claims to last 315 kms before needing a charge

Nexon EV: This blockbuster Tata electric SUV starts at 14.49 lakh and has a minimum claimed range of 312 kms

XUV400: Mahindra's electric SUV is priced from 16 lakh. It has a claimed range of 456 kms

Notable mention - MG Comet EV is all set for its India debut and may be priced from around 10 lakh
