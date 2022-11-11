Toyota has entered the CNG segment with Glanza
Glanza CNG has been launched at ₹8.43 lakh
It takes on Baleno CNG, launched recently at ₹8.28 lakh
Both cars are similar in terms of powertrain, output and mileage
However, there are a few differences between the two as well
Besides the difference in price, the two cars look slightly different from each other
The front face, alloy design of Glanza is different from the new generation Baleno
The cabin of Glanza CNG is dual-tone against Baleno's all-black interior
Maruti offers Baleno CNG with only 2 years or 40,000 km warranty
However, Glanza CNG gets more with 3 years or 1,00,000 km warranty