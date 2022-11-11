Baleno CNG vs Glanza CNG: What should be your pick?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 11, 2022

Toyota has entered the CNG segment with Glanza

Glanza CNG has been launched at 8.43 lakh

It takes on Baleno CNG, launched recently at 8.28 lakh

Both cars are similar in terms of powertrain, output and mileage

However, there are a few differences between the two as well

Besides the difference in price, the two cars look slightly different from each other

The front face, alloy design of Glanza is different from the new generation Baleno

The cabin of Glanza CNG is dual-tone against Baleno's all-black interior

Maruti offers Baleno CNG  with only 2 years or 40,000 km warranty

However, Glanza CNG gets more with 3 years or 1,00,000 km warranty
