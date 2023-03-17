Bad influence? Car stunt videos to go viral on social media backfire

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 17, 2023

In search of quick fame on social media, influencers are putting out dangerous examples of rash driving

Several social media influencers have been arrested or fined over the past few days for their actions

Prince Dixit, an influencer on YouTube, was arrested for this video of his birthday celebration

The video, shot in November last year, shows his friends on several cars pulling off stunts on the move

Recently, two more YouTube influencers were arrested for this stunt on a Maruti Baleno

The duo recorded a viral video flinging cash on the road from the moving car

Another person has been booked for driving up an SUV on the platforms of Agra cantt railway station

The driver wanted to shoot the video to go viral on Instagram

Another person was arrested for recording video from the bonnet of a moving car in Mumbai's Malad area

However, several such cases go unpunished due to lack of reporting or surveillance

Influencers continue to violate rules and guidelines while pulling off stunts on public roads
Check out this couple's viral stunt on a moving XUV700 showing off its ADAS tech
Click Here