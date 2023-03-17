Bad influence? Car stunt videos to go viral on social media backfire

In search of quick fame on social media, influencers are putting out dangerous examples of rash driving
Several social media influencers have been arrested or fined over the past few days for their actions
Prince Dixit, an influencer on YouTube, was arrested for this video of his birthday celebration
The video, shot in November last year, shows his friends on several cars pulling off stunts on the move
Recently, two more YouTube influencers were arrested for this stunt on a Maruti Baleno
The duo recorded a viral video flinging cash on the road from the moving car
Another person has been booked for driving up an SUV on the platforms of Agra cantt railway station
The driver wanted to shoot the video to go viral on Instagram
Another person was arrested for recording video from the bonnet of a moving car in Mumbai's Malad area
However, several such cases go unpunished due to lack of reporting or surveillance
Influencers continue to violate rules and guidelines while pulling off stunts on public roads