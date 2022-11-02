Avoid private vehicles, work from home: Delhi govt advise to fight pollution

Delhi air has turned toxic yet again & there's no respite in sight
A number of factors combine to make Delhi's air poisonous
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has made an appeal to locals
He recently said 50% of pollution in Delhi is due to vehicles
Rai has advised locals to avoid taking out private vehicles
He has also advised people to work from home when possible
Delhi has the highest number of private cars & bikes among all metropolitan cities
Factors such as stubble burning & calm winds also contribute to plummeting AQI
Delhi pollution has once again sparked an AAP vs BJP tussle