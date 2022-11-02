Avoid private vehicles, work from home: Delhi govt advise to fight pollution

Published Nov 02, 2022

Delhi air has turned toxic yet again & there's no respite in sight

A number of factors combine to make Delhi's air poisonous 

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has made an appeal to locals

He recently said 50% of pollution in Delhi is due to vehicles

Rai has advised locals to avoid taking out private vehicles

He has also advised people to work from home when possible

Delhi has the highest number of private cars & bikes among all metropolitan cities

Factors such as stubble burning & calm winds also contribute to plummeting AQI

Delhi pollution has once again sparked an AAP vs BJP tussle
