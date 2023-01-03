Maruti Suzuki reported an 18 per cent decline in production year-on-year in December 2022 with 1,24,722 units produced. Sales were down across all segments including UVs.
Tata Motors’ domestic sales grew by 13.4 per cent with 40,043 units sold in December 2022. EV sales shot up by 64.2 per cent to 3,868 units during the same period.
Hyundai's sales grew by 18.2 per cent as domestic volumes stood at 38,831 units last month. The company exported 19,021 vehicles as well, registering a cumulative growth of 20.2 per cent year-on-year.
Mahindra & Mahindra registered a hike of 61 per cent in December selling 28,445 units. The company's SUV sales were up by 62 per cent, while exports went up by 3 per cent.
Volkswagen India did not share its monthly sales numbers but announced a 58 per cent annual growth in the 2022 calendar year. New models like the Taigun, Virtus and Tiguan were its hot sellers.
Skoda Auto India sold 4,788 units in December registering a 48 per cent increase in sales year-on-year. 2022 has been the best year for the brand with a 125 per cent annual growth.
MG Motor reported retail sales of 3,899 units in December, garnering a 53 per cent growth. Sales declined by 4.4 per cent though when compared with November 2022.
Toyota sold 10,421 units in December 2022, witnessing a 3.8 per cent decline in annual sales. But CY2022 registered the automaker’s best-ever sales in a decade with over 1.60 lakh units sold.
Nissan sold 8,991 units in December 2022, garnering a 3x annual growth. The brand’s sales were driven by exports at 6,971 units as against 2,020 units sold domestically.