Check out the fastest 125 cc scooter in India

Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xoom 125 at the Bharat Mobitlity Global Expo 2025.
It will be available in two variants namely: VX and ZX
Hero MotoCorp will offer the Xoom 125 in four colour options on the scooter including a Metallic Turbo Blue a Matte Storm Grey, an Inferno Red and a Matte Neon Lime colour option.
The Hero Xoom 125 is powered by a 125 cc engine which puts out 9.7 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 10.4 Nm torque at 6,000 rpm.
The Xoom 125 is one of the fastest scooters in its segment with a 0 to 60 kmph sprint time of 7.6 seconds (claimed).
There is a Bluetooth-enabled digital speedometer with turn-by-turn navigation function.
There is also an illuminated start button and a front glove box with a USB port to charge mobile devices.
The scooter gets all-LED lighting, 14-inch tyres and a front disc brake.
Prices of the Hero Xoom 125 starts at ₹86,900 ex-showroom.