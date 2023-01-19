Auto Expo 2023 witnesses turnout of 6.36 lakh visitors

Auto Expo 2023 came to a conclusion at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida on January 18
It saw its highest ever turnout since its first edition held in the 1980s
This year's Auto Expo was held after a gap of nearly three years
Several factors lead to record number of visitors at Auto Expo 2023
One is that it was held after a gap of three years
Another is that OEMs also showcased many production-ready vehicles apart from concepts
There was a spotlight on electric vehicles from many traditional as well as startup players
Tata Motors showcased both concept EVs as well as EVs that are already on sale
Kia showcased EV9 concept SUV as well as its EV6 that was launched last year