Auto Expo 2023 witnesses turnout of 6.36 lakh visitors

Published Jan 19, 2023

Auto Expo 2023 came to a conclusion at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida on January 18

It saw its highest ever turnout since its first edition held in the 1980s

This year's Auto Expo was held after a gap of nearly three years

Several factors lead to record number of visitors at Auto Expo 2023

One is that it was held after a gap of three years

Another is that OEMs also showcased many production-ready vehicles apart from concepts

There was a spotlight on electric vehicles from many traditional as well as startup players

Tata Motors showcased both concept EVs as well as EVs that are already on sale

 Kia showcased EV9 concept SUV as well as its EV6 that was launched last year
The expo also focused on initiatives based on road safety, bio-fuels, popularizing EVs, recycling of vehicles as well as gas mobility
