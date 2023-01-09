Auto Expo 2023: What is Tata Motors up to?

Tata Motors is all geared up for the upcoming Auto Expo 2023
The automaker is going to showcase a few new technologies that...
...it will implement them in its future cars
Hold on to your seats as the brand is going to introduce a technology related to hydrogen
If that got you excited, there is more!
Connected car technology will be showcased by the company at the event
Considering safety as one its priorities, Tata Motors is set to bring in the ADAS technology to its models
Tata Avinya concept EV will be one of the highlights at the automaker's pavilion
Tata Curvv concept EV will also make its way into the expo