Auto Expo 2023: Toyota Hilux Extreme Off-Road Concept is not for the faint-hearted

Based on the standard Hilux pick-up, the Extreme Off-Road concept amplifies the monstrous capabilities, transforming the model into an extremely capable off-road machine
The concept uses a six-inch lift kit to improve the ground clearance, while there’s a long-travel, purpose-built, off-road suspension.
The Hilux Extreme off-road concept drives on massive 37-inch Radar Renegade R/T off-road tyres with a set of spare wheels packed in the flat-bed.
The Hilux Extreme Off-Road concept also gets more capability with a custom-built off-road bumper that incorporates auxiliary LED lights and a winch.
There’s also a snorkel, bash plate and a roof rack with jerry cans that incorporates another set of auxiliary LED lights.
The rear stays largely familiar barring the off-road specific bumper and a two hitch in place.
There's a custom-built side-step to help climb into the cabin.
The Toyota Hilux is built on a ladder-on-frame chassis, while power on the stock version comes from the 2.8-litre diesel engine tuned for 201 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque.
There’s also an electronic differential lock, a limited-slip differential, active traction control, four-wheel drive, downhill assist control and more.