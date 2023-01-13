Excitement in two-wheeler space is remains because of some not so famous brands like Keeway and EV startups
Keeway launched its SR 250 retro motorcycle at the Auto Expo 2023 at ₹1.49 lakh
Tork Motors' Kratos R is another interesting product showcased at the event
Kratos R is an electric commuter motorcycle with a stylish design, promising 180 km range
Tork also showcased the aggressive naked fighter-stanced Kratos X at the Auto Expo ahead of scheduled market entry in Q2 2023
Tork Kratos X promises a 120 km range on a single charge at a top speed of 105 kmph
Just like the F77, Ultraviolette Automotive has unveiled another aviation-influenced electric sportsbike in concept form
Christened as F99, this electric sportsbike is currently in concept form and expected to come with a 200 kmph range
Matter showcased a concept electric bike called EXE at the Auto Expo, which is a stylish and sporty looking EV
Liger X is an exciting electric scooter showcased at Auto Expo 2023, which comes with self-balancing technology