Auto Expo 2023 witnesses these five exciting bikes and scooters

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By Mainak Das
Published Jan 13, 2023

Excitement in two-wheeler space is remains because of some not so famous brands like Keeway and EV startups

Keeway launched its SR 250 retro motorcycle at the Auto Expo 2023 at 1.49 lakh

Tork Motors' Kratos R is another interesting product showcased at the event

Kratos R is an electric commuter motorcycle with a stylish design, promising 180 km range

Tork also showcased the aggressive naked fighter-stanced Kratos X at the Auto Expo ahead of scheduled market entry in Q2 2023

Tork Kratos X promises a 120 km range on a single charge at a top speed of 105 kmph

Just like the F77, Ultraviolette Automotive has unveiled another aviation-influenced electric sportsbike in concept form

Christened as F99, this electric sportsbike is currently in concept form and expected to come with a 200 kmph range

Matter showcased a concept electric bike called EXE at the Auto Expo, which is a stylish and sporty looking EV

Liger X is an exciting electric scooter showcased at Auto Expo 2023, which comes with self-balancing technology
Read more here
Click Here