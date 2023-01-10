Auto Expo 2023: These automakers take a break from the show this year

Published Jan 10, 2023

The upcoming Auto Expo 2023 is a big platform for automakers

A few carmakers will not be present at this year's event and these are...

...Mahindra and Mahindra, Skoda and Nissan

Luxury automakers like Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi will also not have their pavilions at the expo

Mercedes-Benz feels the prospect for the brand is less due to the kind of consumers the event receives

Volkswagen too will not be present at this year's expo

The expo will open for general public from January 13 to January 18

Electrification will be one of the most important highlights this year

Multiple electric concept vehicles will take the stage at the Auto Expo 2023 
