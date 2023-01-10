Auto Expo 2023: These automakers take a break from the show this year

The upcoming Auto Expo 2023 is a big platform for automakers
A few carmakers will not be present at this year's event and these are...
...Mahindra and Mahindra, Skoda and Nissan
Luxury automakers like Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi will also not have their pavilions at the expo
Mercedes-Benz feels the prospect for the brand is less due to the kind of consumers the event receives
Volkswagen too will not be present at this year's expo
The expo will open for general public from January 13 to January 18
Electrification will be one of the most important highlights this year
Multiple electric concept vehicles will take the stage at the Auto Expo 2023