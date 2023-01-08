Auto Expo 2023: New Kia Carnival on its way to India

Published Jan 08, 2023

New generation Kia Carnival is all ready for Auto Expo 2023  

The model will be launched in India this year

The new car has clean and sleeker look than the current model

The front face flaunts large tiger nose grille  

It also sports stylish LED headlamps 

The Indian market will get a diesel variant of the model only

The 2.2-litre diesel engine will produce power output of 198 bhp and 440 Nm of torque

The diesel powertrain will be mated with eight-speed automatic transmission 

The car will come with two 12.3-inch touchscreens 
