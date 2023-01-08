Auto Expo 2023: New Kia Carnival on its way to India

New generation Kia Carnival is all ready for Auto Expo 2023
The model will be launched in India this year
The new car has clean and sleeker look than the current model
The front face flaunts large tiger nose grille
It also sports stylish LED headlamps
The Indian market will get a diesel variant of the model only
The 2.2-litre diesel engine will produce power output of 198 bhp and 440 Nm of torque
The diesel powertrain will be mated with eight-speed automatic transmission
The car will come with two 12.3-inch touchscreens