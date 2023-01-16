KA4 previews the new generation Carnival MPV
Kia KA4 is expected to spawn the new generation Carnival in India sometime later this year
KA4 was globally unveiled in 2020 and it carries the Kia's latest design philosophy
KA4 gets sharp LED headlamps paired with LED daytime running lights and complemented by a large chrome garnished front grille
The KA4 gets a sliding door that opens towards rear, ensuring ample space for the occupants to get in and out of the cabin
The KA4 sports wide LED strip at the back of the car that connects the LED taillights
Kia KA4 MPV comes loaded with several technology aided advanced features
KA4 gets three different seating arrangement options - seven, nine and 11 seater options
The KA4 gets ADAS suite that comes clubbing a wide range of safety features and driver assistance technologies