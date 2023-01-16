Kia KA4 broke cover at Auto Expo 2023

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By Mainak Das
Published Jan 16, 2023

KA4 previews the new generation Carnival MPV

Kia KA4 is expected to spawn the new generation Carnival in India sometime later this year

KA4 was globally unveiled in 2020 and it carries the Kia's latest design philosophy

KA4 gets sharp LED headlamps paired with LED daytime running lights and complemented by a large chrome garnished front grille

The KA4 gets a sliding door that opens towards rear, ensuring ample space for the occupants to get in and out of the cabin

The KA4 sports wide LED strip at the back of the car that connects the LED taillights

Kia KA4 MPV comes loaded with several technology aided advanced features

KA4 gets three different seating arrangement options - seven, nine and 11 seater options

The KA4 gets ADAS suite that comes clubbing a wide range of safety features and driver assistance technologies
Read more about Kia KA4
Click Here