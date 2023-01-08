Auto Expo 2023: Key features of upcoming Kia EV9

Kia will showcase its latest EV9 concept vehicle at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023
Kia will start the production of this three-row electric vehicle this year
This concept EV is based on the E-GMP platform
The front face sports a mix of a redesigned digital tiger face, traditional and closed EV grille
The EV flaunts suicide doors
The electric car sits on 22-inch alloy wheels
Kia has used sustainable materials to create the interior of the concept EV
The interior will boast a 27-inch touchscreen infotainment screen