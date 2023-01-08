Auto Expo 2023: Key features of upcoming Kia EV9

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 08, 2023

Kia will showcase its latest EV9 concept vehicle at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023

Kia will start the production of this three-row electric vehicle this year

This concept EV is based on the E-GMP platform

The front face sports a mix of a redesigned digital tiger face, traditional and closed EV grille

The EV flaunts suicide doors

The electric car sits on 22-inch alloy wheels

Kia has used sustainable materials to create the interior of the concept EV

The interior will boast a 27-inch touchscreen infotainment screen
