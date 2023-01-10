Auto Expo 2023: Get ready as Tata Motors is set to bring in Harrier, Safari, Altroz EVs

Published Jan 10, 2023

Tata Motors is on a roll when it comes to EVs 

The automaker confirms to introduce the EV version of Harrier, Safari and Altroz

It plans to bring the Punch in EV version as well

This move will bring in all the brand's ICE models under the EV umbrella

Currently, the automaker has three EV offerings namely Nexon, Tigor and Tiago

This EV range will make Tata Motors to have the biggest EV fleet globally

The automaker will also showoff its concept EVs at the expo

Tata Avinya concept EV will adorn the brand's pavilion along with...

...Tata Curvv concept EV
