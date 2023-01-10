Auto Expo 2023: Get ready as Tata Motors is set to bring in Harrier, Safari, Altroz EVs

Tata Motors is on a roll when it comes to EVs
The automaker confirms to introduce the EV version of Harrier, Safari and Altroz
It plans to bring the Punch in EV version as well
This move will bring in all the brand's ICE models under the EV umbrella
Currently, the automaker has three EV offerings namely Nexon, Tigor and Tiago
This EV range will make Tata Motors to have the biggest EV fleet globally
The automaker will also showoff its concept EVs at the expo
Tata Avinya concept EV will adorn the brand's pavilion along with...
...Tata Curvv concept EV