The Benda Dark Flag was unveiled in China in November last year and has been showcased in India at the Auto Expo 2023.
The Benda Dark Flag brings a V-type four-cylinder engine on a budget.
The Benda Dark Flag uses a 496 cc liquid-cooled V4 motor tuned for 52.8 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 42 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.
The Benda Dark Flag has a dry weight of 231 kg, which makes it hefty.
The Dark Flag measures 2,330 mm in length, 907 mm in width and 1,110 mm in height. The low-slung design grabs your attention.
Styling highlights include an LED headlamp, vertically-stacked dual exhausts, step-up style split seats, and a tear-drop shaped 16-litre fuel tank.
The Benda Dark Flag comes with a segment-first air suspension that alters the ride height at the rear for more comfort.
Other hardware components include USD front forks and dual shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties include single discs at either end but only with single-channel ABS.
The Dark Flag rides on 16-inch wheels with a 130 section tyre at the front and a wider 150 section tyre at the rear.