Audi launches Q3 Sportback facelift. Check out price here

Published Feb 13, 2023

Audi launches Q3 Sportback in  India

The car is a coupe version of the Q3 that was launched in August of 2022

Both Q3 and Q3 Sportback have similar underpinnings

The model sports a 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine

The engine generates power up to 190 hp and 320 Nm of torque

This facelift model comes with sportier profile 

The interior boasts a 10.1-inch touchscreen

It also offers a user with wireless phone charging, two-zone climate control, Audi sound system with 10 speakers and six-channel amplifier

The price of the new Audi Q3 Sportback stands at 51.43 lakh 
Know more features of this car
