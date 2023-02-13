Audi launches Q3 Sportback facelift. Check out price here

Audi launches Q3 Sportback in India
The car is a coupe version of the Q3 that was launched in August of 2022
Both Q3 and Q3 Sportback have similar underpinnings
The model sports a 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine
The engine generates power up to 190 hp and 320 Nm of torque
This facelift model comes with sportier profile
The interior boasts a 10.1-inch touchscreen
It also offers a user with wireless phone charging, two-zone climate control, Audi sound system with 10 speakers and six-channel amplifier
The price of the new Audi Q3 Sportback stands at ₹51.43 lakh