Audi concept crossover is a pickup mean machine for the future

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 27, 2023

The Audi Activesphere Concept vehicle blends coupe, SUV and pickup bodystyles

The concept car has a mammoth ground clearance and has been showcased with off-road tyres

The aerodynamic profile of the concept car is propped on top of mammoth 22-inch wheels

The Audi Activesphere Concept vehicle blends coupe, SUV and pickup bodystyles

There is generous number of LED lighting all around the Audi Activesphere

The concept car has no B pillars. Instead, there are large window areas for a 360-degree view from within

The Audi Activesphere Concept is a four-seater and comes with a yoke-shaped steering

There are individual infotainment screens and mixed-reality headsets
For much more on the Audi Activesphere Concept...
Click Here