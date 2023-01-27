The Audi Activesphere Concept vehicle blends coupe, SUV and pickup bodystyles
The concept car has a mammoth ground clearance and has been showcased with off-road tyres
The aerodynamic profile of the concept car is propped on top of mammoth 22-inch wheels
There is generous number of LED lighting all around the Audi Activesphere
The concept car has no B pillars. Instead, there are large window areas for a 360-degree view from within
The Audi Activesphere Concept is a four-seater and comes with a yoke-shaped steering
There are individual infotainment screens and mixed-reality headsets