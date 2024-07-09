Ather Energy to offer smart helmets Halo for customers soon. Check what it offers

Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 09, 2024

Ather Energy has started production of the Halo smart helmets

The smart helmets were launched during the Ather Community Day held in April this year

LAunched in two variants - the Halo and Halo Bit - the helmets come at a starting price of 4,999

The full-size Ather Halo helmet comes at a price of 12.999

 Check product page

The helmets are equipped with advanced features like wiireless charging, noise cancellation and more

The helmets also come with premium Harmon Kardon audio system with built-in speakers

The Halo Bit helmets can be paired with each other for riders to communicate and share music on the go

The helmets can be stored and charged in the storage are of Ather Rizta electric scooters

Ather says the first batch of Halo helmets should go on sale within the next few weeks
