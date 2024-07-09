Ather Energy has started production of the Halo smart helmets
The smart helmets were launched during the Ather Community Day held in April this year
LAunched in two variants - the Halo and Halo Bit - the helmets come at a starting price of ₹4,999
The full-size Ather Halo helmet comes at a price of ₹12.999
The helmets are equipped with advanced features like wiireless charging, noise cancellation and more
The helmets also come with premium Harmon Kardon audio system with built-in speakers
The Halo Bit helmets can be paired with each other for riders to communicate and share music on the go
The helmets can be stored and charged in the storage are of Ather Rizta electric scooters
Ather says the first batch of Halo helmets should go on sale within the next few weeks