Ather introduces Pro Pack for 450X electric scooter: What does it offer?

Apr 15, 2023

Ather has revamped its line up. Only Ather 450X is now on sale. 

There is a base variant while the higher variant comes with Pro Pack

Pro Pack adds a lot of features such as multi-colour screen, AutHold, faster charging speeds

There is also support for Ather Grid and park assist

Ather Grid which can add 1.5 km/min of range when the battery is between 0-50% and 1 km/min when the battery is 50-80%

There is also guide me home lights, auto-cut turn indicators, Bluetooth, 4G connectivity

450X Pro Pack gets 5 years of 60,000 km warranty on battery pack

The Pro Pack also adds compatibility for TPMS

The Pro Pack also adds multiple riding modes
