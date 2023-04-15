Ather introduces Pro Pack for 450X electric scooter: What does it offer?

Ather has revamped its line up. Only Ather 450X is now on sale.
There is a base variant while the higher variant comes with Pro Pack
Pro Pack adds a lot of features such as multi-colour screen, AutHold, faster charging speeds
There is also support for Ather Grid and park assist
Ather Grid which can add 1.5 km/min of range when the battery is between 0-50% and 1 km/min when the battery is 50-80%
There is also guide me home lights, auto-cut turn indicators, Bluetooth, 4G connectivity
450X Pro Pack gets 5 years of 60,000 km warranty on battery pack
The Pro Pack also adds compatibility for TPMS
The Pro Pack also adds multiple riding modes