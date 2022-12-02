 Ather charges forward with unique offers on its electric scooter

The company has introduced a month-long program offering benefits, financing options and exchange schemes
Called Ather Electric December, the program aims to provide seamless transition experience for EV enthusiasts
Ather is offering an Extended Battery Warranty, worth ₹6,999, at just ₹1
This is an introductory & limited-period offer only for December 2022
Ather has introduced a financing scheme with IDFC Bank that offers a 48 month tenure for customers
With this, customers will incur an EMI outflow at par with the monthly (EMI + Petrol) expense of owning a conventional 125cc petrol scooter
Ather has also introduced an Exchange Program, enabling customers to trade in their petrol scooters through their Retail Partners
Consumers will be given Exchange Value Bonus of ₹4,000 and immediate on-the-spot valuation
Ather is also providing free access to Ather Grid till 31st December 2023 to customers buying the 450X and 450 Plus this month