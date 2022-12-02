 Ather charges forward with unique offers on its electric scooter

Published Dec 02, 2022

 The company has introduced a month-long program offering benefits, financing options and exchange schemes

Called Ather Electric December, the program aims to provide seamless transition experience for EV enthusiasts 

Ather is offering an Extended Battery Warranty, worth 6,999,  at just 1

This is an introductory & limited-period offer only for December 2022

Ather has introduced a financing scheme with IDFC Bank that offers a 48 month tenure for customers

With this, customers will incur an EMI outflow at par with the monthly (EMI + Petrol) expense of owning a conventional 125cc petrol scooter

 Ather has also introduced an Exchange Program, enabling customers to trade in their petrol scooters through their Retail Partners

Consumers will be given Exchange Value Bonus of 4,000 and immediate on-the-spot valuation

 Ather is also providing free access to Ather Grid till 31st December 2023  to customers buying the 450X and 450 Plus this month
The company recently launched its second manufacturing facility in Hosur
