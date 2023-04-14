Ather 450X price slashed. Check how much you need to pay

Ather 450X electric scooter will now come for less than ₹1 lakh
In Delhi, one can now ride home an Ather 450X for just ₹98,183 (ex-showroom)
However, to get one 450X electric scooter under ₹1 lakh, you need to forgo some of the features
The most affordable 450X versions will not get ride modes, touchscreen or Bluetooth connectivity
Ather 450X with the newly introduced Pro pack, which offers all the features, will cost ₹1.28 lakh
Power and performance of electric scooter will remain the same, irrespective of the variant one picks
Powered by a 6.4 kW electric motor, the 450X offers a 146-km range on a single charge
The electric scooter can also accelerate zero to 40 kmph in 3.3 seconds
The price cut is seen as Ather's answer to its rival Ola, who recently reduced price of S1 Pro