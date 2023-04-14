Ather 450X price slashed. Check how much you need to pay

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 14, 2023

Ather 450X electric scooter will now come for less than 1 lakh

In Delhi, one can now ride home an Ather 450X for just 98,183 (ex-showroom)

However, to get one 450X electric scooter under 1 lakh, you need to forgo some of the features

The most affordable 450X versions will not get ride modes, touchscreen or Bluetooth connectivity

 Check product page

Ather 450X with the newly introduced Pro pack, which offers all the features, will cost 1.28 lakh

Power and performance of electric scooter will remain the same, irrespective of the variant one picks

Powered by a 6.4 kW electric motor, the 450X offers a 146-km range on a single charge

The electric scooter can also accelerate zero to 40 kmph in 3.3 seconds

The price cut is seen as Ather's answer to its rival Ola, who recently reduced price of S1 Pro
Check out by how much Ola has reduced the price of S1 Pro electric scooters
Click Here