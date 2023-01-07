Ather 450X gets new updates. Check out here

Ather Energy is all charged up as it begins the new year by offering new updates for its electric scooter, 450X
These updates include new colour options, software updates, new seat and much more
The electric scooter will be available in four new colours
The brand also rolls out AtherStack 5.0, the new software that promises to offer new customer experience
The software update will offer new user interface and Google Vector Maps
The update will also provide better torque output
The EV will offer accurate range prediction as well
Other upgrades include Auto Hold and Hill Hold functionalities
Ather 450X owners can also opt for extended battery warranty programme