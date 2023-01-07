Ather 450X gets new updates. Check out here

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 07, 2023

Ather Energy is all charged up as it begins the new year by offering new updates for its electric scooter, 450X 

These updates include new colour options, software updates, new seat and much more

The electric scooter will be available in four new colours

The brand also rolls out AtherStack 5.0, the new software that promises to offer new customer experience 

The software update will offer new user interface and Google Vector Maps

The update will also provide better torque output 

The EV will offer accurate range prediction as well

Other upgrades include Auto Hold and Hill Hold functionalities 

Ather 450X owners can also opt for extended battery warranty programme
Know about the updates in detail
