Ather 450X Gen2 owners to soon get AtherStack update

Published Jan 22, 2023

Upgraded AtherStack 5.0 update will be provided to the Gen2 owners of the 450X soon

The company will ensure 100% coverage by next week as promised

Atherstack is the software that runs Ather's electric scooters

The software update was first rolled out on January 7 this year

AtherStack 5.0 has added a lot of new features to the 450 electric scooters

The biggest feature update is the AutoHold function

This will help stop the scooters from rolling down slopes without the rider having to engage the brakes continuously

Ather Energy has also introduced new user interface

Ather 450X owners will also be able to access vector maps 

It will help riders with live traffic and navigation updates

