Ather 450X Gen2 owners to soon get AtherStack update

Upgraded AtherStack 5.0 update will be provided to the Gen2 owners of the 450X soon
The company will ensure 100% coverage by next week as promised
Atherstack is the software that runs Ather's electric scooters
The software update was first rolled out on January 7 this year
AtherStack 5.0 has added a lot of new features to the 450 electric scooters
The biggest feature update is the AutoHold function
This will help stop the scooters from rolling down slopes without the rider having to engage the brakes continuously
Ather Energy has also introduced new user interface
Ather 450X owners will also be able to access vector maps