Ather 450S is the latest and most affordable scooter from the EV maker

Published Aug 13, 2023

We reviewed the new Ather 450S in Bengaluru recently and here are our thoughts about it

Visually, the all-new 450S is indifferent to the flagship Ather scooter 450X

The 450S gets the same signature styling as the 450X, visible from every angle

Only visible differences are the revamped switchgear and a non-touch LCD display

It gets Park Assist technology allowing the rider to reverse the EV easily, while different ride modes can be selected using a switch

The 450S promises to run 115 km range on a single charge, but in reality it is near 90 km

Sporty and stylish looking 450S gets power from a 2.9 kWh battery pack that takes 8.36 hours to be fully charged

It can run at 90 kmph top speed and can accelerate 0-40 kmph in 3.9 seconds

Telescopic front forks and monoshock rear absorber along with disc brakes at both end make the riding experience smooth
