We reviewed the new Ather 450S in Bengaluru recently and here are our thoughts about it
Visually, the all-new 450S is indifferent to the flagship Ather scooter 450X
The 450S gets the same signature styling as the 450X, visible from every angle
Only visible differences are the revamped switchgear and a non-touch LCD display
It gets Park Assist technology allowing the rider to reverse the EV easily, while different ride modes can be selected using a switch
The 450S promises to run 115 km range on a single charge, but in reality it is near 90 km
Sporty and stylish looking 450S gets power from a 2.9 kWh battery pack that takes 8.36 hours to be fully charged
It can run at 90 kmph top speed and can accelerate 0-40 kmph in 3.9 seconds
Telescopic front forks and monoshock rear absorber along with disc brakes at both end make the riding experience smooth