Aston Martin to have year-long celebration of its 110th anniversary 

Aston Martin touches 110 years of its existence
And, it's celebration time for the British marque
The premium automaker shares that it will have a year-long celebration to commemorate its 110th anniversary
The company also intends to launch a new special model this year
This model is going to be in the limelight at this year’s British Grand Prix
Aston Martin is also gearing up to bring in its next generation sports cars in 2023
These new generation sports cars will be ultra-luxurious and will offer high performance
Something to look forward to from the premium British automaker!