Aston Martin to have year-long celebration of its 110th anniversary 

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 03, 2023

Aston Martin touches 110 years of its existence

And, it's celebration time for the British marque

The premium automaker shares that it will have a year-long celebration to commemorate its 110th anniversary

The company also intends to launch a new special model this year

This model is going to be in the limelight at this year’s British Grand Prix

Aston Martin is also gearing up to bring in its next generation sports cars in 2023

These new generation sports cars will be ultra-luxurious and will offer high performance

Something to look forward to from the premium British automaker!
