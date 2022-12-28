Are car brands sourcing forced-labour goods from China?

The US Senate recently asked several car companies to clarify if certain components are being sourced from China's Xinjiang region
The US has banned import of forced-labour goods from Xinjiang due to China's treatment of its Uyghur Muslim community
Companies like GM, Tesla, Honda, Ford, Toyota & Mercedes, among others, have been asked about their supply lines
The letters to these companies have been sent by Senate Finance Committee chair Ron Wyden
Car makers have been warned sales of their products in the US cannot be allowed if components are linked to forced labour
In all, there are eight car manufacturers that have been asked to respond