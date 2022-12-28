Are car brands sourcing forced-labour goods from China?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 28, 2022

The US Senate recently asked several car companies to clarify if certain components are being sourced from China's Xinjiang region

The US has banned import of forced-labour goods from Xinjiang due to China's treatment of its Uyghur Muslim community

Companies like GM, Tesla, Honda, Ford, Toyota & Mercedes, among others, have been asked about their supply lines

The letters to these companies have been sent by Senate Finance Committee chair Ron Wyden

Car makers have been warned sales of their products in the US cannot be allowed if components are linked to forced labour

In all, there are eight car manufacturers that have been asked to respond

Car components are sourced from various locations around the world & can be a complex process to decipher

Reports, however, suggest parts like batteries, wiring & wheels may be being sourced from Xinjiang

