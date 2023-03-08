An all-female crew takes control of Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2

Published Mar 08, 2023

Lamborghini Squadra Corse has partnered with racing stable Iron Lynx to underline the changing times

As part of this, a crew of women called Iron Dames have taken control of a Huracan GT3 EVO2

The team of women comprises drivers, mechanics, engineers and managers

The age of the members ranges from 19 years old to 36 years old

 Iron Dames is the operating team for the IMSA Endurance Cup 2023 

The all-women team made their debut in January at Daytona

The crew will continue the competition in the IMSA Endurance Cup at Sebring this month

It will also be the official entrant in the FIA WEC accompanied by the Lamborghini LMDh from 2024

 The mission of the project is to inspire women racers
