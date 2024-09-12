Amendment in Vehicle Scrapping Policy could save your 15-year-old car

Hindustan Times
Auto
Published Sep 12, 2024

The central government could soon ament the Vehicle Scrapping Policy offering relief to vehicles that are over 15 years old

Government officials suggest that the mandatory rule to scrap 15-year-old vehicles if found unfit by fitness test centres could be modified

The Centre is now aiming to put more focus on pollution levels rather than the age of a vehicle before asking it to be scrapped

The Road Transport and Highways Ministry is planning to make pollution checks of vehicles trustworthy to make this change in the vehicle scrapping rule

The current Vehicle Scrappage policy guidelines say private vehicles above 20 years & commercial vehicles above 15 years need to undergo mandatory fitness tests 

If the tests are negative, these vehicles will be sent to the scrapyard

The move is being taken after taking feedback taken vehicle owners

The pollution checks will also get more stricter in the process 

Nitin Gadkari recently said that vehicle scrapping can boost auto industry by up to 18%
