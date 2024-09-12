Amendment in Vehicle Scrapping Policy could save your 15-year-old car

The central government could soon ament the Vehicle Scrapping Policy offering relief to vehicles that are over 15 years old
Government officials suggest that the mandatory rule to scrap 15-year-old vehicles if found unfit by fitness test centres could be modified
The Centre is now aiming to put more focus on pollution levels rather than the age of a vehicle before asking it to be scrapped
The Road Transport and Highways Ministry is planning to make pollution checks of vehicles trustworthy to make this change in the vehicle scrapping rule
The current Vehicle Scrappage policy guidelines say private vehicles above 20 years & commercial vehicles above 15 years need to undergo mandatory fitness tests
If the tests are negative, these vehicles will be sent to the scrapyard
The move is being taken after taking feedback taken vehicle owners
The pollution checks will also get more stricter in the process
Nitin Gadkari recently said that vehicle scrapping can boost auto industry by up to 18%