Maruti Celerio to Alto: CNG cars in India with best mileage

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 21, 2022

The top 5 CNG cars with best mileage only has models from Maruti stable

Celerio tops the list with a fuel efficiency of 35.60 km per kg

The Celerio CNG prices in India start from 6.69 lakh

The next best mileage among CNG cars is offered by WagonR

The boxy hatch returns a mileage of 34.05 km per kg

Alto K10 CNG version is at number three with fuel efficiency of 33.85 km

The new Alto K10 CNG version was recently launched at 5.95 lakh

Maruti S-Presso is placed fourth with a mileage of 32.73 kms

Maruti Alto 800 CNG completes the list with a mileage of 31.59 kms
Already have a CNG car? Here's how to take good care of them
Click Here