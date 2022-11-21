The top 5 CNG cars with best mileage only has models from Maruti stable
Celerio tops the list with a fuel efficiency of 35.60 km per kg
The Celerio CNG prices in India start from ₹6.69 lakh
The next best mileage among CNG cars is offered by WagonR
The boxy hatch returns a mileage of 34.05 km per kg
Alto K10 CNG version is at number three with fuel efficiency of 33.85 km
The new Alto K10 CNG version was recently launched at ₹5.95 lakh
Maruti S-Presso is placed fourth with a mileage of 32.73 kms
Maruti Alto 800 CNG completes the list with a mileage of 31.59 kms