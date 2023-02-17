All-new BMW X6 offers M Sport package as standard

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 17, 2023

The upgraded BMW X6 now comes with M Sport package as a standard feature

The model sits on 20-inch wheels while the top variant in the range gets 21-inch wheels

The front face boasts slim headlight units with arrow-shaped daytime driving light elements

It also sports an octagonal front-end right below the BMW kidney grille

The car also gets new exhaust tailpipe trims in trapezoidal shape

This updated model comes in variants such as an eight-cylinder petrol engine, a six-cylinder in-line petrol and a six-cylinder in-line diesel engine

All the engines are now linked with new eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission along with gearshift paddles on the steering wheel

The cockpit gets a 12.3-inch information display behind the wheel in addition to a control display with a screen diagonal of 14.9 inches

The infotainment screens get BMW Operating System 8 and the latest generation of the iDrive operation system
Check out the updated BMW X5 
Click Here