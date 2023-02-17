All-new BMW X6 offers M Sport package as standard

The upgraded BMW X6 now comes with M Sport package as a standard feature
The model sits on 20-inch wheels while the top variant in the range gets 21-inch wheels
The front face boasts slim headlight units with arrow-shaped daytime driving light elements
It also sports an octagonal front-end right below the BMW kidney grille
The car also gets new exhaust tailpipe trims in trapezoidal shape
This updated model comes in variants such as an eight-cylinder petrol engine, a six-cylinder in-line petrol and a six-cylinder in-line diesel engine
All the engines are now linked with new eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission along with gearshift paddles on the steering wheel
The cockpit gets a 12.3-inch information display behind the wheel in addition to a control display with a screen diagonal of 14.9 inches
The infotainment screens get BMW Operating System 8 and the latest generation of the iDrive operation system