BMW i7, welcome to India!

Published Jan 07, 2023

The ultra-luxurious BMW i7 electric sedan enters Indian market finally

The BMW i7 price stands at 1.95 crore (ex-showroom)

The electric sedan is based on CLAR platform

The EV's front face boasts a massive kidney grille 

The rear side sports a pair of wraparound LED taillights 

The EV comes with two electric motors at the front and the rear axles 

The EV promises to offer a range up to 625 km on a single charge

The interiors can be quite futuristic due to supreme ambient lightning setup

One of the highlights of this electric sedan is the 31.3-inch 8K OLED entertainment screen at the rear side
