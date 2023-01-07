The ultra-luxurious BMW i7 electric sedan enters Indian market finally
The BMW i7 price stands at ₹1.95 crore (ex-showroom)
The electric sedan is based on CLAR platform
The EV's front face boasts a massive kidney grille
The rear side sports a pair of wraparound LED taillights
The EV comes with two electric motors at the front and the rear axles
The EV promises to offer a range up to 625 km on a single charge
The interiors can be quite futuristic due to supreme ambient lightning setup
One of the highlights of this electric sedan is the 31.3-inch 8K OLED entertainment screen at the rear side