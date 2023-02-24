All ADAS features of Harrier, Safari explained

Tata Motors has introduced ADAS in its highly popular SUV models - Harrier and Safari
The Advanced Driver Assistant System (ADAS) offers multiple functionalities
Forward Collision Warning alerts driver if the system detects possible crash with any vehicle at the front
In Rear Collision Warning, sensors at the rear of these models detect incoming vehicles and alert by triggering the hazard lights
The Autonomous Emergency Braking triggers a halt if the system detects any obstruction at the front of the car
Harrier and Safari feature Blind Spot Detection which is helpful when switching lanes
Door Open Alert is another functionality of ADAS which alerts user while opening the door towards the incoming traffic side of the road
The Traffic Sign Recognition feature helps the driver read road signs like speed limit warnings
Lane Change Alert notifies the driver of incoming vehicles while he or she is trying to change lanes