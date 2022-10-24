After EQS, Mercedes set to bring in luxury 7-seater electric SUV

Mercedes-Benz will drive in its third electric vehicle, the EQB SUV by end of this year
Mercedes-Benz EQB promises to offer range of over 400 km on a single charge
Currently, Mercedes-Benz EQB electric SUV is offered in two trims in global markets
The luxury SUV will feature an infotainment screen and a digital instrument cluster with augmented reality navigation
This premium electric vehicle is a seven-seater model with enough space
The Mercedes-Benz EQB EV has received 5-star rating from Euro NCAP