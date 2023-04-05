 A quick look at top 10 safest cars in India

The list is based on the rating and scores provided by Global NCAP
Top four places are occupied by the Germans with Virtus, Slavia leading the way
Tata Motors and Mahindra are not too far behind in safety
Volkswagen Virtus is the latest entrant in the list
It is also India's first sedan with 5 star safety rating
Skoda Slavia scored similar points as Virtus in Global NCAP crash test
The safest SUVs on Indian roads now are Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq
Next in the line are Mahindra Scorpio-N and XUV700
The list goes on to include Tata Punch, Mahindra XUV300..