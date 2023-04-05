 A quick look at top 10 safest cars in India

Published Apr 05, 2023

The list is based on the rating and scores provided by Global NCAP

Top four places are occupied by the Germans with Virtus, Slavia leading the way

Tata Motors and Mahindra are not too far behind in safety

 Volkswagen Virtus is the latest entrant in the list 

It is also India's first sedan with 5 star safety rating

Skoda Slavia scored similar points as Virtus in Global NCAP crash test

The safest SUVs on Indian roads now are Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq

Next in the line are Mahindra Scorpio-N and XUV700

 The list goes on to include Tata Punch, Mahindra XUV300..
...Tata Altroz and Tata Nexon. Click for detailed report
