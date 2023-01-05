Mahindra will soon launch the rear-wheel drive version of the Thar SUV in India
But the new Thar will not an off-road beast, something it is famous for
It will not carry the regular 4X4 badging Thar SUVs usually carry
To make it more affordable, Mahindra decided to offer it as a two-wheel drive
All features and specs of the Thar RWD variant has been leaked ahead of the launch
The new variant of the Thar SUV will be powered by both petrol and diesel engines
The RWD variant of the SUV are likely to be around ₹1 lakh cheaper than 4X4 variant
The Thar RWD is meant to target urban buyers who want a lifestyle vehicle without adventure credentials
Mahindra will also offer new body colours for the RWD Thar variants