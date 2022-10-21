9 out of 10 EVs sold in India this year are from this carmaker

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 21, 2022

Tata Motors has extended its lead over other EV makers with a staggering 90 per cent market share

Tata Motors' rise as India's top EV maker was mostly because of Nexon EV's massive popularity

Nexon is Tata's best-selling EV with 21,997 sold units till September

Every 3 out of 5 EVs sold in India this year so far are Nexon EVs, higher than rival MG ZS EV

The closest in terms of sales to Nexon EV is the Tigor EV with 7,903 units till Sept

MG Motor's first electric SUV in India - the ZS EV - is placed third with 2,418 units sold

Though launched much earlier, Hyundai’s sole EV Kona has not had as much success as Nexon EV

The fourth best-selling car in India is the Kia EV6 with 16 units sold till Sept
