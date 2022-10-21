Tata Motors has extended its lead over other EV makers with a staggering 90 per cent market share
Tata Motors' rise as India's top EV maker was mostly because of Nexon EV's massive popularity
Nexon is Tata's best-selling EV with 21,997 sold units till September
Every 3 out of 5 EVs sold in India this year so far are Nexon EVs, higher than rival MG ZS EV
The closest in terms of sales to Nexon EV is the Tigor EV with 7,903 units till Sept
MG Motor's first electric SUV in India - the ZS EV - is placed third with 2,418 units sold
Though launched much earlier, Hyundai’s sole EV Kona has not had as much success as Nexon EV
The fourth best-selling car in India is the Kia EV6 with 16 units sold till Sept