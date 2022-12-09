8 SUVs up for grabs at discounts running into few lakh! Pick yours

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 09, 2022

Jeep Meridian is among the 8 SUVs to get more than one lakh discount

The new Jeep Meridian, rival to Toyota Fortuner, is available with benefits of up to 2.50 lakh in December

Mahindra is offering up to 2 lakh discount on its flagship SUV Scorpio this month

Compass SUV, the other flagship from Jeep India, is being offered with a discount of up to 1.50 lakh

Hyundai is offering similar discount on its sole EV in India,.The Kona EV is available with benefits worth 1.50 lakh

One can save up to 1.25 lakh on the Skoda Kushaq, India's safest SUV, this month

Volkswagen Taigum Kushaq's technical cousin, is available at discount of 1 lakh in December

Tata Motors is also offering heavy discounts on its SUVs. The Harrier gets 1 lakh benefit this month

The Safari, Tata's three-row SUV, also comes at similar discount this month
