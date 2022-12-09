8 SUVs up for grabs at discounts running into few lakh! Pick yours

Jeep Meridian is among the 8 SUVs to get more than ₹one lakh discount
The new Jeep Meridian, rival to Toyota Fortuner, is available with benefits of up to ₹2.50 lakh in December
Mahindra is offering up to ₹2 lakh discount on its flagship SUV Scorpio this month
Compass SUV, the other flagship from Jeep India, is being offered with a discount of up to ₹1.50 lakh
Hyundai is offering similar discount on its sole EV in India,.The Kona EV is available with benefits worth ₹1.50 lakh
One can save up to ₹1.25 lakh on the Skoda Kushaq, India's safest SUV, this month
Volkswagen Taigum Kushaq's technical cousin, is available at discount of ₹1 lakh in December
Tata Motors is also offering heavy discounts on its SUVs. The Harrier gets ₹1 lakh benefit this month
The Safari, Tata's three-row SUV, also comes at similar discount this month