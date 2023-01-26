5 things you should know about Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

The Super Meteor 650 is the new flagship for Royal Enfield
Here are 5 things that one should know about Super Meteor 650
Super Meteor 650 shares engine with the 650 Twins
The engine output stays the same but it has been retuned
First Royal Enfield motorcycle to feature USD forks sourced from Showa
Royal Enfield has homologated a lot of official accessories for Super Meteor 650
There are LED turn indicators, long haul panniers, touring seats, touring handlebar etc
Will be offered in two variants, Standard and Tourer
First Royal Enfield to be equipped with an LED headlamp