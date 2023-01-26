5 things you should know about Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

Published Jan 26, 2023

The Super Meteor 650 is the new flagship for Royal Enfield

Here are 5 things that one should know about Super Meteor 650

Super Meteor 650 shares engine with the 650 Twins

The engine output stays the same but it has been retuned

First Royal Enfield motorcycle to feature USD forks sourced from Showa

Royal Enfield has homologated a lot of official accessories for Super Meteor 650

There are LED turn indicators, long haul panniers, touring seats, touring handlebar etc

Will be offered in two variants, Standard and Tourer

First Royal Enfield to be equipped with an LED headlamp
