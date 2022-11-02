5 most affordable EVs to help beat pollution

Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 02, 2022

As pollution spikes across north Indian cities, it is time to switch to cleaner cars

Electric cars offer the best solution when AQI shoots up

These five EVs in India are among those which won't put a hole in your pocket

The most affordable EV one can buy today in India is Tiago EV, starting at 8.49 lakh

Second on the list is another Tata EV. The Tigor EV starts at 12.49 lakh

Nexon EV, India's best-selling electric car, starts at 17.50 lakh

Tata Nexon EV Max, launched earlier this year, costs 18.34 lakh onwards

The ZS EV, MG Motor's only EV in India, is available at 22.58 lakh onwards

However, MG Motor may introduce a more affordable EV for India next year
