5 most affordable EVs to help beat pollution

As pollution spikes across north Indian cities, it is time to switch to cleaner cars
Electric cars offer the best solution when AQI shoots up
These five EVs in India are among those which won't put a hole in your pocket
The most affordable EV one can buy today in India is Tiago EV, starting at ₹8.49 lakh
Second on the list is another Tata EV. The Tigor EV starts at ₹12.49 lakh
Nexon EV, India's best-selling electric car, starts at ₹17.50 lakh
Tata Nexon EV Max, launched earlier this year, costs ₹18.34 lakh onwards
The ZS EV, MG Motor's only EV in India, is available at ₹22.58 lakh onwards
However, MG Motor may introduce a more affordable EV for India next year