Interbrand has announced its Best Global Brands 2022 ranking at Web Summit 2022
On sixth rank is Toyota with a brand value of $57,757M
Toyota has reported a growth of 10%
Mercedes-Benz is on 8th position with a brand value of $56,103M
The manufacturer has reported a growth of 10%
Tesla is on 12th position with brand value of $48,002M
Tesla reported a growth of 32%
BMW is on 13th rank with an evaluation of $48,002M
BMW reported a growth of 32%
Honda is on 26th position with a value of $22,837M
Honda registered a growth of 17%