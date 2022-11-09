5 carmakers that made it to Best Global Brands of 2022 

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 09, 2022

Interbrand has announced its Best Global Brands 2022 ranking at Web Summit 2022

On sixth rank is Toyota with a brand value of $57,757M

Toyota has reported a growth of 10%

Mercedes-Benz is on 8th position with a brand value of $56,103M

The manufacturer has reported a growth of 10%

Tesla is on 12th position with brand value of $48,002M

Tesla reported a growth of 32%

BMW is on 13th rank with an evaluation of $48,002M

BMW reported a growth of 32%

Honda is on 26th position with a value of $22,837M

Honda registered a growth of 17%
To read more such articles 
Click Here