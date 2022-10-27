5 affordable SUVs that come with a panoramic sunroof

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 27, 2022

Panoramic sunroof has become a vital feature for customers

Mid-size SUVs is the segment where panoramic sunroofs are offered

Here are the 5 most affordable cars that offer a panoramic sunroof

Hyundai Creta offers panoramic sunroof with S Plus Knight trim 

MG Astor gets a panoramic sunroof in its top-end Sharp variant

Grand Vitara is the first vehicle from Maruti Suzuki to get a panoramic sunroof

The feature is offered from the Alpha mild-hybrid variant

The Alcazar offers panoramic sunroof as standard

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets panoramic sunroof from V mild-hybrid trim
