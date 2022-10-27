Panoramic sunroof has become a vital feature for customers
Mid-size SUVs is the segment where panoramic sunroofs are offered
Here are the 5 most affordable cars that offer a panoramic sunroof
Hyundai Creta offers panoramic sunroof with S Plus Knight trim
MG Astor gets a panoramic sunroof in its top-end Sharp variant
Grand Vitara is the first vehicle from Maruti Suzuki to get a panoramic sunroof
The feature is offered from the Alpha mild-hybrid variant
The Alcazar offers panoramic sunroof as standard
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets panoramic sunroof from V mild-hybrid trim