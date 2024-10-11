2025 Yamaha R3 arrives with much-needed upgrades. Check it out 

Yamaha has finally brought comprehensive upgrades to the R3 for the 2025 model year
The 2025 Yamaha R3 arrives with new bodywork bringing a fresh look, while also adding more features to the full-faired motorcycle
The R3 sports a new front design with sharper-looking LED DRLs with a projector LED headlamp in the centre
The side fairings look more aggressive and the tail section gets a minor update, all intended to make the bike look fresher and sportier
The 2025 Yamaha R3 also gets some much-needed features like an LCD instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity
The bike also gets an assist and slipper clutch, which should make it more rideable than the current model
Power continues to come from the 321 cc parallel-twin motor with 41.4 bhp and 29.5 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox
The R3 packs KYB USD front forks and a rear monoshock, while braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS
The 2025 Yamaha R3 is likely to come to India next year and will take on the KTM RC 390, Kawasaki Ninja 500 and Aprilia RS457