2025 Triumph Trident 660 gets new features. Check them out

Triumph has unveiled the updated Trident 660 with the 2025 version globally
It gets a newly added 'Sport' mode along side the older 'Road' and 'Rain' modes which alter power delivery as per the rider.
The engine remains the same as before, a 660 cc unit making 81 bhp and 64 Nm torque paired to a 6-speed quickshifting gearbox
The motorcycle gets a new Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) that monitors and adjusts braking and engine parameters
The Trident 660 is now offered in four colours including a Jet Black, a Cosmic Yellow, a Cobalt Blue and a Diablo Red catch
The updated model is expected to come to India but there isn't any official word on the matter by the bike makers
The suspension of the motorbike are 41 mm Showa USD forks at the front, whereas the rear mono-shock RSUs like before.
The instrument cluster is redesigned with an integrated TFT which offers connectivity options for turn-by-turn navigation, calls, music and GoPro functionality
The front brakes include twin 310 mm discs in the front and the rear gets a singular 255 mm disc